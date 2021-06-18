Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after buying an additional 13,601,759 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,805,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after buying an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WES. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

