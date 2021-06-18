Westpac Banking Corp Buys 1,400 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,237 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. SP Asset Management increased its position in Xilinx by 14.8% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $132.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

