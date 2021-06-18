Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,230 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

YUMC opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

