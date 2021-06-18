Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 13th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.53 and a beta of 2.23. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

