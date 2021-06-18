Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 533.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 710.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 70,431 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.34.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

