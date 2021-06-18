WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,763. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $4,455,847.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,355.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 815.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,044,000.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.