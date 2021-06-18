WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of WEX worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

WEX stock opened at $199.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,355.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

