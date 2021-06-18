Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,173 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Weyerhaeuser worth $63,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,784,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,354,000 after buying an additional 816,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.04 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

