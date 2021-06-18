WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $9.33

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, WHALE has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $9.33 or 0.00026224 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $54.69 million and approximately $356,717.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00134789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00183730 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.00872501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.01 or 0.99810192 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

