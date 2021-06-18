Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 6,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

WPM traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,676. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

