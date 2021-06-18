Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

Shares of Whitbread stock traded down GBX 151 ($1.97) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,202 ($41.83). 892,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,266.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.64. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total value of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

