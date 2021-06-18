Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTB traded down GBX 151 ($1.97) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,202 ($41.83). The stock had a trading volume of 892,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,536. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,266.72.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.