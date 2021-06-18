Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).
Shares of WTB traded down GBX 151 ($1.97) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,202 ($41.83). The stock had a trading volume of 892,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,536. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,266.72.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
