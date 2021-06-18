White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,120.08. 538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,177.53. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

