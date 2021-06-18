White Pine Capital LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,489.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,306.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

