WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after buying an additional 1,360,339 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $33,848,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

