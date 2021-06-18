WinCash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127.00 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. WinCash has a total market cap of $42,778.01 and approximately $127.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013347 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

