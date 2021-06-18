Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.94 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.94 ($0.44). 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 87,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £18.53 million and a PE ratio of -6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 639.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.49.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

