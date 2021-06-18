Wing Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Wing has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $32.77 million and $4.12 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $19.44 or 0.00055383 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00059514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00136517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00185241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,212.37 or 1.00300100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.85 or 0.00865498 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,810,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,685,431 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

