WINkLink Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $389.33 million and $168.32 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00138113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00177785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00867642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,058.26 or 0.99561554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

