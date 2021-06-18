Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,754.07 ($62.11).

Several research firms have weighed in on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,425 ($70.88) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,922 ($64.31) on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,758.14. The stock has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -8.42.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.