Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Hits $472,988.91

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $472,988.91 and $115,669.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,426.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.55 or 0.06093240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $565.21 or 0.01551650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00432232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00144250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.07 or 0.00760633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00430410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00364542 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

