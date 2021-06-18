Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 873 ($11.41). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 855 ($11.17), with a volume of 222,275 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 830 ($10.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 859.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 17.75 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -32.23%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

