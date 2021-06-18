WOWswap (WOW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $72,209.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00014036 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $72,209.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00136057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00181775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,535.27 or 1.00298912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00854449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars.

