WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

