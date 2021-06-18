Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $338.11

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $338.11 or 0.00926887 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and $299.76 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00136357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00181449 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,467.24 or 0.99970384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.82 or 0.00857565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,060,044 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

