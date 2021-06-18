Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,206.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $220.54 or 0.00613799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $423,654.29 and approximately $9,206.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00060089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00135979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00183458 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00881739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.94 or 1.00002352 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.