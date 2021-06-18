WS Management Lllp Buys New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 215,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,000. Uber Technologies makes up 1.2% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $430,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 602,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,928,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

