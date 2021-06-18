WS Management Lllp Sells 1,991 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WS Management Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.97. 872,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,005,479. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

