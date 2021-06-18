WS Management Lllp Sells 69,861 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WS Management Lllp decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 69,861 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.8% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,048.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,998,000 after acquiring an additional 775,544 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 61,046 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 46,163 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 624,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,054,000 after acquiring an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 119,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 597,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,591. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of -392.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

