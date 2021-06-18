WS Management Lllp Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $924,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 153.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,555,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 941,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 468,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,894,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.