WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WW shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $36.72 on Friday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

