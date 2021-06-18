X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44,978.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $11.12 million and $44,978.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 194.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020984 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. X-CASH's total supply is 62,011,015,392 coins. X-CASH's official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH's official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

