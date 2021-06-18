Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.67). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 146,097 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £156.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.89.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.