xBTC Hits One Day Volume of $18,962.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $18,962.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00134789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00183730 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.00872501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.01 or 0.99810192 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 5,445,862 coins and its circulating supply is 5,423,388 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

