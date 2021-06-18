Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,030 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $32,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

