Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,060,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Xcel Energy worth $403,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after buying an additional 1,092,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

