Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 129.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,643 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.41% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $31,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,418.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 226,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 211,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XHR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

