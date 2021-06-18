Xiotri Hits One Day Volume of $652.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for $176.01 or 0.00495727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xiotri has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Xiotri has a total market cap of $777,631.24 and $652.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00736219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00083003 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.