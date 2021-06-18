XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Update

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XPPLF opened at $69.65 on Friday. XP Power has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17.

Get XP Power alerts:

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.