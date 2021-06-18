xRhodium (XRC) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $910.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00005178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006762 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003312 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003422 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00033907 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001103 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001290 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

