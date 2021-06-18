XSGD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,986.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002074 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $30.07 million and $18,986.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00181314 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.00890464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,631.80 or 1.00425769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,239,090 coins and its circulating supply is 40,853,084 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars.

