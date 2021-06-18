xSigma (SIG) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. xSigma has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $116,347.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, xSigma has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

xSigma Coin Profile

xSigma (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 10,904,275 coins and its circulating supply is 7,057,187 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

xSigma Coin Trading

