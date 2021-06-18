Yap Stone Tops 1-Day Volume of $193,063.00 (YAP)

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Yap Stone has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Yap Stone has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $193,063.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yap Stone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00059084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00731636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00083979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Yap Stone Coin Profile

Yap Stone (YAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. Yap Stone’s official message board is medium.com/@yapstonecity . Yap Stone’s official website is www.yapstone.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Yap Stone Coin Trading

