Ycash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,768.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $34,768.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00371553 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00149670 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.80 or 0.00224816 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002466 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,258,506 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

