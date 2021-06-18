YEE (YEE) Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $162,778.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YEE has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

