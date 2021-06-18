Yellow Road (ROAD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $54,431.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

