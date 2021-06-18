YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $154,384.90 and approximately $107.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,556.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,214.61 or 0.06228354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.16 or 0.01572572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00435973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00147365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00746910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00436865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00371738 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

