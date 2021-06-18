YF Link (YFL) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $246,392.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $93.50 or 0.00262937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.58 or 0.00735645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00083347 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.