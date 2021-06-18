YGGDRASH (YEED) 24 Hour Volume Tops $470,355.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $470,355.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00059524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00733530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00082735 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

