Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00184096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.00883241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,846.88 or 1.00249287 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

